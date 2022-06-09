SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento teen was arrested and another suspect is sought in connection to an April shooting in the Broadway Employment Development Department parking lot that left a man with serious injuries, authorities said Thursday.
The California Highway Patrol South Sacramento division said officers arrested the 16-year-old on Tuesday. He was booked into the Sacramento Youth Detention Facility and faces charges of attempted murder, robbery and conspiracy.
A second 16-year-old suspect remains at large and faces similar charges in the shooting.
An 18-year-old man was shot multiple times in the parking lot near 50th Street and Broadway back on April 22. A vehicle involved in the shooting has since been recovered by investigators.
EDD confirmed to CBS13 that the shooting had no connection to the agency.