SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento’s going to be hot this weekend, and with plenty of events on the calendar, first responders and community organizers are prepping for the high heat.

With events like Concerts In The Park on the books, organizers are on edge, preparing for the triple-digit temperatures.

“We do bring on additional staff to make sure everyone is being checked on and being safe,” said Madelyn Smith with the Downtown Sacramento Partnership. “We communicate one-on-one with Sac PD. We really want to make sure everyone is taken care of.”

Friday will be the hottest concert so far. Smith says they’re adding private security and resources to keep guests safe.

“Free water fountains we encourage everyone to bring reusable water bottles,” she said.

Smith said they’ll be relying on their community partners around the corner to answer a call for help.

“This station is the first station to Concerts In The Park so they get themselves ready,” said Sacramento Fire spokesperson Dave Lauchner.

He said Station 2 will be the first to arrive on the scene for any Concerts In The Park incident.

“This station stocks up on their ice packs and makes sure they’re all prepped and ready to go to help those people out,” Lauchner said.

Lauchner said fire engines are always on scene first and each one carries at least one paramedic for immediate response.

“We want to make sure we get a paramedic there first thing to make sure the help is there,” he said.

Concerts In The Park is from 5-9 p.m. so hopefully the heat of the day will be cooling off a bit by then.

No matter what you’re doing this weekend, Sacramento Fire said to drink lots of water and stay out of the sun, if possible.