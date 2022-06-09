STOCKTON (CBS13) — Detectives are investigating after one person was killed and another was injured in a shooting at a Stockton park, police said Thursday.
The Stockton Police Department said the shooting happened at around 4:30 p.m. on the Fulton Street side of Oak Park.
Two people were found shot inside a vehicle. One of them was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other remains in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
See photos from the scene below.

There was no information regarding a suspect or what led to the shooting.