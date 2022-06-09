YUBA CITY (CBS13) — A man is in custody accused of being the driver in a Yuba City hit-and-run that left a woman dead last month, authorities said Thursday.
Brian Keeney, 39, of Rio Oso in Sutter County, was arrested in Elk Grove and transported to the Sutter County Jail. He faces charges related to the hit-and-run.READ MORE: 'Is This Targeted': Pride Flag Stolen In Sacramento Leads To Concerns Theft Is Anti-LGBTQIA+
On the day of the collision, the Yuba City Police Department released a photo of the suspect vehicle that was taken as it left the scene of the hit-and-run. On Thursday, investigators said an alert citizen spotted the car in a tow yard.READ MORE: Ukrainian Church In Orangevale Hosts Day Camp For Children Displaced By Russian Invasion
The car had been burned, though, investigators were still able to retrieve evidence and later identify Keeney as the driver of the vehicle, police said.MORE NEWS: All Evacuation Warnings Lifted For Wildfire In Bangor Area Of Butte County
On May 19, a woman who was trying to cross Garden Highway near Del Monte Avenue was struck by the vehicle. She later died at Adventist Rideout Hospital.