Evening Forecast - 6/9/22Friday is going to be a hot one!

Status On Local Suspects In U.S. Capitol RiotSeveral of the suspects being investigated for their part in the U.S. Capitol riot are from our area. Julie Watts has the latest on where their cases stand.

Pride Flag Stolen In Sacramento Leads To Concerns Theft Is Anti-LGBTQIA+The flag's owner feared she was targeted because of Pride Month, but said it inspired her to speak out as a way to say she will not be silenced.

Local Ukrainian Church Hosts Day Camp For Children Displaced By Russian InvasionSacramento contains the biggest expat community of Ukrainians in the United States. With the country's war with Russia passing its 100th day, one local church is helping children touched by war find a smile again.

Cal Fire On Pace For Record Year Of Arson ArrestsCal Fire is already on pace to break the arson arrest record the department made in 2021, and with conditions getting hotter and drier earlier in the season they're asking for the public's help.

