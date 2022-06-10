SOLANO COUNTY — An ATV crash in Solano County involving three boys ended with two of them dying.
California Highway Patrol says the boys were riding the ATV yesterday afternoon when they crashed into a tree on Margaret Lane near Winters.
Two of the teens were pronounced dead at the scene. The third was not seriously hurt.
The boy's ages range between 13 and 15.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.