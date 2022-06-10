SACRAMENTO (CBS13) —A small brush fire broke out Friday in a vacant field in Galt.
The fire happened near Amador Avenue and Industrial Drive around 11 a.m., and a short time later, Public Works staff and personnel with Consumnes CSD Fire District were able to contain the blaze.
The fire burned over three acres before crews were able to contain it.
The investigation into what started the fire is still ongoing.
