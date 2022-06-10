SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A crash on I-5 northbound involving an 18-year-old man and a double tanker caused lane closures.
According to California Highway Patrol, the #1 and #2 lanes on I-5 northbound are shut down because of a two-vehicle crash that happened earlier.READ MORE: Melted Catalytic Converter Pieces Blamed For Starting Series Of Small Fires In Tuolumne County
CBS13 was on the scene where a car suffering significant damage to the front could be seen along with a double tanker used to carry grain.
CHP says that the cause of the crash is an 18-year-old man. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI.READ MORE: 2 Teens Dead, 1 Teen Injured After An ATV Crash In Solano County
Luckily, no injuries were reported.
No estimated time for reopening was given.
MORE NEWS: Starbucks May Close Its Bathrooms To The Public Again
I-5 northbound at Florin Road #1 and #2 lanes shut down due to oil on roadway from an earlier two vehicle traffic crash involving a sedan and double trailer big rig. At fault driver of sedan an 18 year old male arrested on suspicion of DUI. ETA opening lanes minimum 2 hours. pic.twitter.com/9MsnhttNEu
— CHP-South Sacramento (@CHPSouthSac) June 10, 2022