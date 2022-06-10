HIGH TEMPS:See the list of cooling centers in our region.
By Christopher Baker
Filed Under:Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A crash on I-5 northbound involving an 18-year-old man and a double tanker caused lane closures.

According to California Highway Patrol, the #1 and #2 lanes on I-5 northbound are shut down because of a two-vehicle crash that happened earlier.

CBS13 was on the scene where a car suffering significant damage to the front could be seen along with a double tanker used to carry grain.

CHP says that the cause of the crash is an 18-year-old man. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Luckily, no injuries were reported.

No estimated time for reopening was given.

