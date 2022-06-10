Local Lawmakers React To First Of Public Hearings On U.S. Capitol RiotCongressman John Garamendi spoke with us after spending the morning with President Biden in Southern California.

2 hours ago

Friday May Be The Last Time The Stockton Heat Play In California.If Stockton manages to win Game 4 on Friday, they'll host Game 5 on Saturday.

2 hours ago

Odds For Record-Breaking Heat Events Have 'Doubled Or Tripled' Due To Climate Change, Experts SayHistorically, the Sacramento region has experienced between two to six extreme heat days, but due to global warming, that number is now closer to eight extreme heat days every year.

3 hours ago

Local Nonprofit Struggles To Exchange Foreign CoinsWhen a valley nonprofit couldn’t find anyone willing to exchange foreign coins that were donated to them, they decided to call Kurtis.

3 hours ago

Thousands Of Afghan Refugees Struggle To Find HomesAfter seeking refuge in California, thousands of Afghan refugees are struggling to find shelter after arriving.

4 hours ago