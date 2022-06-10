PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities say one person has been taken to the hospital after a fiery crash near Lincoln early Friday afternoon.
The crash happened on Nicolaus Road, east of Highway 65.
California Highway Patrol says, around 1:20 p.m., a driver crashed into an electrical pole and then rolled into a ditch. Officers say the car caught fire, but the driver was removed safely.
Power lines are down in the area and both directions of Nicolaus Road are blocked at the moment. About 48 PG&E customers in the immediate area are without power.
The driver suffered major injuries in the crash, officers say.