STOCKTON (CBS13) — A vegetation fire in Stockton damaged multiple homes and apartment units and left one family displaced, officials said Friday.
The Stockton Fire Department said the fire started at around 12:15 p.m. between residential buildings around Mission Valley Court, Leon Street, and Farmington Road.
Multiple crews were called to the scene to get the fire under control.
The damaged buildings were along Farmington Road, officials said.
No injuries were reported.