CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – An illegal gambling operation has been raided by authorities in Citrus Heights.
Citrus Heights police detectives say they have been investigating the 7900 block of Auburn Boulevard establishment over the past couple of months.
Thursday morning, detectives served a search warrant at the business. Along with seizing multiple suspected electronic gambling devices, detectives say illegal drugs were also found.
Detectives say they are still investigating who exactly was running the business.