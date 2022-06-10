TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities say a busted catalytic converter started a series of small wildfires in rural Tuolumne County on Thursday.
Cal Fire's Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit says firefighters responded to a total of seven small fires along Tuolumne Road, near Morris Avenue, that afternoon.
Crews were able to contain the flames within a half hour.
An investigation into what started the fires revealed something alarming – that melted and ejected pieces from a catalytic converter were to be blame.
Notably, Cal Fire says the vehicle that caused the fire is still a hazard. Anyone who may have seen a vehicle experiencing mechanical difficulties in the area just before the fires is urged to call investigators at (209) 754-3831.