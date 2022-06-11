PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — A Placer County man was arrested on firearms and meth-related charges, said the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.
Just before 4:30 p.m. on June 4, deputies responded to Blue Canyon Road and Putt Road in Alta for reports of a suspicious man.
When deputies arrived, they say, they found a man exiting a camping trailer and went to contact him.
The man, identified as 47-year-old Dustin Carmona, began suspiciously reaching towards his waist, prompting the deputy to search him.
The deputy reportedly found a handgun in Carmona’s belt in addition to a magazine and attached holster. He also allegedly found a glass pipe commonly used for smoking methamphetamine.
Based on these findings, the deputy detained Carmona and went to search inside of his camper. There, the deputy found a 1911 semi-automatic pistol, valued at nearly $4,000, and a bag containing suspected methamphetamine.
The pistol, determined to be stolen, was a limited-edition tribute to U.S. Navy Seal Sniper Chris Kyle. The pistol was loaded with four rounds of .45 caliber ammunition and there was one bullet in the chamber.
Carmona was subsequently arrested on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a controlled substance, and other related charges.