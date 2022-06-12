ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Early Sunday morning, a man was shot near Upshaw Way in Elk Grove, said the Elk Grove Police Department.
The shooting occurred around 1 a.m. as a man was leaving a friend's house.
As he was leaving the premises, he was shot by one or two suspects.
The victim was transported by a friend to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.