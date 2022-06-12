CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Elk Grove News, Elk Grove Police Department, Shooting

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Early Sunday morning, a man was shot near Upshaw Way in Elk Grove, said the Elk Grove Police Department.

The shooting occurred around 1 a.m. as a man was leaving a friend’s house.

As he was leaving the premises, he was shot by one or two suspects.

The victim was transported by a friend to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.

