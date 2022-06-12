CARMICHAEL (CBS13) — Metro Fire crews were dispatched for a commercial structure fire off Madison Ave. in Carmichael early Sunday, said Metro Fire of Sacramento.
Around 3:16 a.m. crews arrived on the scene to deal with the fire.
The same building had burned the previous week in another fire, however, crews determined that the two fires were unrelated.
The fire that took place last week started in the kitchen and spread to the front of the building. The building suffered minor smoke damage and some water damage. The cause of the fires — both last week's and this week's — is under investigation.