LOCKEFORD (CBS13) – A Central Valley city will be one of the first to get Amazon’s Prime Air drone delivery service.
Lockeford residents will soon be able to get Amazon packages delivered by drone, the company announced on Monday.
Amazon will be using the feedback from the community of just over 3,500 residents to help scale the drone program.
“Lockeford residents will play an important role in defining the future,” Amazon said in a release.
The drones will only be able to carry a light payload, so it's unclear exactly what items will be delivered through this program. Amazon is saying that thousands of everyday items will be available, however.
The service is expected to begin later in 2022.