SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento firefighters struggled to put out an overnight fire at an abandoned home.
The fire occurred at a home on 12th and Tomato Alley in a home under construction.
Firefighters had a difficult time putting out the fire because the house was raised.
Crews had to use ladders to get high enough to attack the fire.
Fortunately, no injuries were reported.