By Christopher Baker
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento firefighters struggled to put out an overnight fire at an abandoned home.

The fire occurred at a home on 12th and Tomato Alley in a home under construction.

Firefighters had a difficult time putting out the fire because the house was raised.

Crews had to use ladders to get high enough to attack the fire.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.