By CBS13 Staff
FOLSOM (CBS13) — California State Parks will hold a meeting on Friday to discuss changing the name of a historic site in Folsom.

For several years, the state has been talking about changing the name of Negro Bar.

Many consider it offensive while others believe it’s important to keep the name in place to preserve its history.

Negro Bar State Recreation Area, also known as Negro Bar State Park, was named for African-American gold miners who discovered gold there during the California Gold Rush.-

This Friday’s meeting will be open to the public.