STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton police are investigating an overnight shooting not far from San Joaquin Elementry School.
Police are on the scene and have blocked off the road on St. Lakes Way and Claycomb Way as they continue to investigate the late Sunday night shooting.
Stockton Police have not said if anyone was injured.
We will continue to update this story as more information comes in.