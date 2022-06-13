CBS News SacramentoWatch Now

Bawk Chicken & Bar
1409 R St suite 102 Sacramento
http://www.bawkfriedchicken.com

Flowering Table
IG: @thefloweringtable
http://www.thefloweringtable.com

Sac Fire Dog
Instagram/Facebook/TikTok: SacramentoFire
Twitter: SacFirePIO

Enorah
Instagram: @Enorah_Jewelry @CraftyQuarantino
http://www.EnorahJewelry.Etsy.Com
http://www.MacrameByCharone.com

Central Valley Cuddle
Stockton Animal Shelter
(209) 937-7445
http://www.stocktonca.gov/animals

Pick Your Own Bouquet at Park Winters
27850 County Road 26, Winters
http://www.parkwinters.com
@parkwinters and @farmatparkwinters

Lincoln’s McBean Memorial Pool
http://www.lincolnca.gov
916-434-3230
@LincolnRecreation / Facebook – Lincoln Recreation

Animal Interns
http://www.animalrescuetracy.org

Gospel Under the Stars
http://www.sacramentojuneteenthinc.org

Ross Marquand
Sinister Creature Con June 18th & 19th Scottish Rite Center
http://www.sinistercreaturecon.com