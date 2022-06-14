SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Firefighters respond to a small grass fire in Sacramento.
According to Battalion Chief Jason Scofield with Cosumnes Fire Department, at around 3:30 a.m., crews were dispatched to a grass fire along the railroad tracks on Dwight Road.
When they arrived, they saw a roughly two-acre grass fire near homes.
The winds and proximity to homes made it important to put out the flames while the fire was still small.
Luckily, crews got the fire contained and stayed to mop up the area.