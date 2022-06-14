STOCKTON (CBS13) — Multiple units have burned in a fire at a Stockton mobile home park Tuesday afternoon, officials said.
The Stockton Fire Department said reports of the fire first came in just before 3 p.m. from the 8600 block of West Lane, just north of Hammer Lane. Three units so far have sustained damage.
The fire has since grown with more firefighters called to the scene.
There have been no reports of injuries.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.