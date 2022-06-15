FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – One person has been taken to the hospital after an apartment fire in Fairfield early Wednesday morning.
The Fairfield Fire Department says crews responded to the Elements@1600 complex along Travis Boulevard and found heavy flames coming from a downstairs apartment. A second alarm was called.
Firefighters went to work quickly and were able to mostly contain the flames to the apartment where it started. Two adjoining apartments did suffer some minor damage, however, firefighters say.
The person transported from the scene suffered moderate burn injuries, firefighters say, but is expected to be OK.
Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.