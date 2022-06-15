SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An intense and early Wednesday morning fire has left eight condos damaged in the Natomas area.

Just after 12:30 a.m., Sacramento firefighters arrived at the Artisan Square Condo Complex on the 5300 block of East Commerce Way, where they discovered several condos on fire.

Initially, crews were responding to a call about smoke being seen in the air. And when they arrived, they saw heavy fire coming from several units. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to just the eight units under construction.

Sacramento Fire Department representative Andrew Ramos had this to say about the fire, “This fire was very intense. Lots of heat. Fire was blowing across the street. It got the field going and the palm trees alongside the road. So it was pretty intense heat. There was a fireball going on.”

No one was living in the units that were damaged and no injuries were reported.

A neighbor who saw everything had this to say, “I took a couple of videos, but he said we gotta go now. It [the fire] melted the mirror on my car.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.