REDDING (CBS13) — The suspect in a home break-in in Redding fatally shot himself after assaulting and disarming an 80-year-old homeowner, the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.
The homeowner was inside his Old Oregon Trail residence when he heard glass breaking in the back of the home, investigators said. As he went to investigate the noise, he was confronted in the hallway by the suspect.
Investigators said the suspect began assaulting the homeowner, forcing the homeowner to retreat to his bedroom to grab a gun. Both individuals engaged in a second fight where the suspect took away the gun.
The homeowner, who suffered minor injuries, told authorities he retreated into a nearby bedroom and heard a single gunshot. The sheriff's office said it received a call at around 12:15 a.m. from the homeowner who told them the intruder had taken his own life with the same gun.
The suspect has not yet been identified and an autopsy has been scheduled.
Investigators later learned the suspect had entered a neighboring residence, but those homeowners were not home.
CONTENT WARNING: This article contains information regarding suicide. If you are struggling with depression or have thoughts of suicide, there is help. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline toll-free number, 1-800-273-TALK(8255).