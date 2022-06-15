'The Future Really Is In Our Hands': Sacramento Mayor Steinberg Announces New Regional Sports Complex In State Of The City AddressWhen Councilwoman Mai Vang came to Mayor Steinberg with a game plan to purchase 102 acres of federal land in south Sacramento and expand it to a regional sports complex, the city went for it.

FIFA To Announce 2026 World Cup US Sites, Multiple California Stadiums In ContentionThe U.S. will host 60 of the 80 games under FIFA’s plan, including all from the quarterfinals on, and there was little doubt over the venues for 10 games each in the other nations.

MLS and Apple Announce 10-Year Streaming DealBeginning in 2023, the deal will allow viewers to watch every MLS, Leagues Cup, MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT match through the men's professional soccer league's streaming platform, which will be available through Apple TV.

Webb 7 Shutout IP, Giants Beat Royals 4-2 For 5th Win In RowLogan Webb pitched five-hit ball over seven scoreless innings to win for the first time in a month, and the San Francisco Giants stretched their winning streak to five with a 4-2 win over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night.