WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A humble West Sacramento poke shop has made the list of the 100 Most Loved Restaurants on DoorDash.
Aloha Poke and Ramen is located at the Southport Town Center. Its most popular menu items, according to its DoorDash page, include a medium bowl of poke, spam musubi, tonkotsu and mango tea.
On Tuesday, DoorDash released its list of 100 Most Loved All Star Restaurants. It's the first time they've put together the list and DoorDash says fewer than 1 percent of restaurants on the app even qualified.
Restaurants that made it onto the list were graded on their craft, reliability, and customer ratings.
While several restaurants around California made the list, Aloha Poke and Ramen stood alone as the only one in the Sacramento area to be recognized.