MLS and Apple Announce 10-Year Streaming DealBeginning in 2023, the deal will allow viewers to watch every MLS, Leagues Cup, MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT match through the men's professional soccer league's streaming platform, which will be available through Apple TV.

Webb 7 Shutout IP, Giants Beat Royals 4-2 For 5th Win In RowLogan Webb pitched five-hit ball over seven scoreless innings to win for the first time in a month, and the San Francisco Giants stretched their winning streak to five with a 4-2 win over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night.

Devers Backs Pivetta's Strong Start As Red Sox Rout A's 6-1Rafael Devers hit a three-run homer, Nick Pivetta pitched eight strong innings and the Boston Red Sox beat the slumping Oakland Athletics 6-1 on Tuesday night.

Warriors' Curry, Green, Thompson Seek One Win To Add Another TitleAt far different stages of their respective basketball journeys all these years later, the Splash Brothers and Green are again closing in on another championship together as the cornerstones of what many consider a Warriors dynasty they helped make.