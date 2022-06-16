UPDATE: The person has now been taken into custody, deputies say.
Previous story below:READ MORE: Organic Food-Focused Raley’s O-N-E Market Opening In Roseville On Thursday
SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A large law enforcement presence is at the scene of a person barricaded in a vehicle in south Sacramento Thursday morning.
The scene is near Florin Road and 55th Street.
READ MORE: South Sacramento Taco Shop Broken Into Twice In 3 Days
There’s a large police presence in the area of Florin Rd. and 55th St. due to subject barricaded in a vehicle. Traffic is impacted in all directions. PIO is en-route. Please avoid the area.
— Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) June 16, 2022
Exactly what led up to the person barricading themselves in a vehicle is unclear.
Traffic in all directions is impacted. Drivers are being urged to avoid the area.MORE NEWS: California Scientist Believes Bee-Safe Insecticide Could Help Hinder Dangerous Mosquitoes
Updates to follow.