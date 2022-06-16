CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Sacramento News, South Sacramento

UPDATE: The person has now been taken into custody, deputies say.

Previous story below: 

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A large law enforcement presence is at the scene of a person barricaded in a vehicle in south Sacramento Thursday morning.

The scene is near Florin Road and 55th Street.

Exactly what led up to the person barricading themselves in a vehicle is unclear.

Traffic in all directions is impacted. Drivers are being urged to avoid the area.

Updates to follow.