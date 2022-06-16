MARYSVILLE (CBS13) — Authorities have now released the cause of death of the man whose body was found in a Marysville recycling center in April.
Ron Lamp’s body was discovered at the Material Recovery Facility along N. Levee Road back on April 26.READ MORE: Organic Food-Focused Raley’s O-N-E Market Opening In Roseville On Thursday
The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office says, based on where Lamp was found, it appeared that the body had been brought in by a cardboard recycling truck. Exactly when the body arrived – and where it was picked up – is unclear, but investigators believe it arrived at the recycling center sometime during the previous week.READ MORE: South Sacramento Taco Shop Broken Into Twice In 3 Days
An autopsy on Lamp has found that his cause of death was “probable asphyxia due to entrapment in a recycling truck,” the sheriff’s office says. A toxicology report also showed that Lamp had been under the influence of a controlled substance.MORE NEWS: California Scientist Believes Bee-Safe Insecticide Could Help Hinder Dangerous Mosquitoes
Lamp was a resident of Magalia, the sheriff’s office says.