SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An arrest was made after a man was fatally stabbed near Sacramento McClellan Airport this week, authorities said Thursday.
Cory Lance Sheline, 21, was booked into the county jail on a murder charge and is being held without bail, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.
Sheline, who is a Placer County resident, is suspected of killing Sidney Vincent Arbour, IV, 42, whose body was found along Bailey Loop in McClellan Park.
The sheriff's office said a caller reported finding the body on the floor just before 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
No further information was released.