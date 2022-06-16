SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A piece of presidential and Sacramento history is now up for sale. The east Sacramento mansion where former President and California Gov. Ronald Reagan called home for eight years is officially on the market for the first time in 22 years.

Get your pocketbook ready because the Reagan mansion is going for just under $5 million.

“If we could make this move fast, kind of MTV Cribs style, that would be awesome,” realtor Kim Pacini said.

What’s behind closed doors never loses its appeal, especially when it’s the former home of a U.S. President.

“It’s a piece of history. We walk by it a lot,” Ronald Spingarn said.

That piece of history is on 45th Street in the heart of the Fab 40s — one of Sacramento’s most desirable neighborhoods. It’s where Ronald Reagan lived with his family when he was Governor of California.

“It’s always been kind of a real source of pride. Really, whatever your politics are, that house has such history,” said David Troxel, who was with Spingarn. “I have a feeling that the house is going to go for much more than $5 million. It’s really quite a place.”

The 7,000-square-foot, four-bed, six-bath home is stunning with crystal chandeliers, a sweeping staircase, and elaborate gardens.

It was built back in 1929 by the same contractor responsible for Sacramento’s iconic Tower Bridge.

“It’s one of the few homes in the 40s that has a double lot, so it goes all the way to another block, all the way in the back,” Doug Elmets said.

Elmets was a former staffer in the Reagan White House. He says whoever ends up buying the property will become real estate royalty.

“Whoever owns the home will own a home that is certainly unlike any other home in the region but is a home that is so historic, not only because it was lived in by the Governor of California, but it was also lived in by the President of the United States,” he said.

This coveted address with California and presidential history is now ready for someone new to call it “home.”

Only five families have called the estate home. An interesting side note: the reason the Reagan family moved to east Sacramento is that Nancy Reagan apparently called the Governor’s Mansion downtown a “fire trap.”