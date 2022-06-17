SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A federal grand jury returned a 19-count indictment Thursday against Quinten Giovanni Moody, aka 37-year-old Christano Rossi of Dublin, and 46-year-old Myra Boleche Minks formerly of Roseville, for drug trafficking, impersonating federal law enforcement officials, mail fraud, aggravated identity theft, and obstruction of justice, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.

According to court documents, Moody and Minks were members of the Moody-Minks organization, which was involved in a variety of criminal activities between 2017 and 2022.

Specifically, Moody and Minks were in charge of the organization’s unlawful transportation of marijuana from California to Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, Nevada, and Texas.

To deliver the marijuana to various locations, Moody and Minks hired couriers, airline personnel, and a shipping organization.

In addition, between April 2020 and May 2021, Minks pretended to be special agents and personnel of federal law enforcement agencies in order to get nonpublic information about the criminal conduct of the organizations’ members.

Moody, Minks, and co-defendant Jessica Tang, 48, of Sacramento, also cooperated in a plot to defraud the California Employment Development Department (EDD), according to court filings.

In total, the defendants fraudulently caused EDD to disburse in excess of $120,000 by using false names and creating fraudulent applications.

Additionally, between May 8 and May 21, Moody and Minks gave a tow truck company employee fake federal court orders that purported to order the release of Moody’s impounded vehicles. Moody and Minks directed the tow truck driver to take the fake court orders to the FBI’s Atlanta Field Office and remove the vehicles from the FBI’s secure lot.

Moody and Minks face a litany of charges, whether they are convicted or not remains to be seen.