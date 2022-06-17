Curry, Warriors Return To Top Of NBA, Beat Celtics For 4th Title In 8 YearsThe Golden State Warriors are NBA champions once again, topping the Boston Celtics 103-90 on Thursday night for their fourth title in the last eight seasons.

A's Hold Off Red Sox, Avoid Sweep For Just 2nd Win In 15 GamesPaul Blackburn continued his road success by pitching sharply into the sixth inning, Christian Bethancourt hit a two-run single and the Oakland Athletics held off the Boston Red Sox 4-3 Thursday for just their second win in 15 games.

Santa Clara, Los Angeles Among 16 Sites Chosen To Host 2026 World Cup MatchesSanta Clara and Los Angeles are among the 11 U.S. cities that will host matches for the 2026 World Cup.

Manfred Says A's And Rays Need New Ballpark Deals SoonBaseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said the Tampa Bay Rays and Oakland Athletics need to reach new ballpark deals soon and left open the strong possibility of considering relocation if agreements are not struck.