FOLSOM (CBS13) — A park in Folsom will at least be temporarily getting a new name after years of controversy.
The Negro Bar Recreation Area sits on a historical bend in the American River where a black township was located during the Gold Rush days.
For years, there have been efforts to rename the park.
On Friday, the California State Park and Recreation Commission voted 7-0 on a motion to temporarily change the name to Black Miners Bar.
Historians at the California African American Museum are now being asked to take the next year to conduct more research on the area and come up with other name ideas that reflect the site’s cultural heritage.