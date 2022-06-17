SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a Friday morning shooting that has led to multiple road closures.
According to police, just before 1 a.m., officers responded to the 5700 block of Stockton Boulevard for a man suffering from a gunshot wound.READ MORE: SacRT Service Delays Blamed On Pandemic, Worker Shortages; Hiring Event Scheduled Next Week
The man was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.READ MORE: FDA Authorizes Covid-19 Vaccines For Younger Children
Police have opened Southbound Stockton Blvd. at Young St. and Northbound Stockton Blvd. at Jansen Dr. back up after temporarily closing them for their investigation.
We will continue to update this story as more details come in.
MORE NEWS: The El Dorado County Fair Makes A Return After Being Cancelled For Two Years
🚨 Update: The road is now open in both directions.
— Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) June 17, 2022