LODI (CBS13) — Thursday evening, a 17-year-old was arrested for carrying a loaded, unserialized handgun in Lodi, said the Lodi Police Department.
Around 7:23 p.m. in the area of E Oak Street, detectives located a group of known gang affiliates and attempted to detain them.
One of the members of the group fled and was seen removing a handgun from his waistband and tossing it aside.
The suspect continued to flee but was eventually caught and detained by law enforcement.
The firearm was recovered and determined to be a loaded 9mm unserialized polymer handgun.
The suspect, a 17-year-old boy with gang ties and several firearm-related arrests, was arrested and booked into Juvenile Hall on multiple felony charges.