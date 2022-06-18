SAN JOSE (AP) — Authorities arrested an employee for allegedly threatening gun violence at a Northern California rail yard.
The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office says the man was arrested Friday morning on suspicion of making criminal threats at the Chaboya Bus Division yard of the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose. His name and other details weren’t immediately released.
The arrest follows a May 2021 mass shooting at another VTA maintenance yard in San Jose. Employee Sam Cassidy killed nine co-workers and then took his own life.
