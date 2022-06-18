CBS News SacramentoWatch Now

Lavender Blue Festival at Bluestone Meadow
June 19, 25 & 26 from 9am – 4pm
2025 Carson Road, Placerville
Admission $5 per car
Website: http://www.bluestonemeadow.com

Ties & Tiaras Father / Daughter Dance
1107 Firehouse Alley
Sacramento, CA 95814
TODAY 3pm to 7pm
Website: http://www.Eventbrite.com search Ties & Tiaras

READ MORE: Oak Park Juneteenth Block Party Leaves Community Hopeful, Energized

Sacramento Bachata & Salsa Festival
DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Sacramento
2001 Point West Way, Sacramento CA 95815
June 23rd – 26th
Instagram: @sacramentobachatasalsafestival
Website: http://www.saccongress.com

READ MORE: Rollover Crash On 300 Foot Decline In North Lake Tahoe

Father’s Day at DOCO!
Mini Golf Open at Flatstick Pub
12-2 p.m.
Website: http://www.DOCOSacramento.com

Marlene the Plant Lady
Socials: @marlenetheplantlady
Facebook: marlenetheplantlady

MORE NEWS: Commercial Fire In Stockton Between Hammertown And Tommydon

Dishin With Tina
Broderick
319 6th Street
West Sacramento
Website: http://www.broderickroadhouse.com