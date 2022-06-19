CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Grass Fire, Metro Fire of Sacramento, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Fire crews are on the scene of a grass fire on Mather Boulevard and Douglas Boulevard, said Metro Fire.

Fire attack has been initiated from ground and air resources.

READ MORE: Modesto Police Arrest Suspects After Gun Store Break-In

A nearby homeless encampment was affected, being searched and cleared.

READ MORE: Injured Hiker Rescued After Spending Night In Desolation Wilderness

No injuries have been reported.

MORE NEWS: Westbound Interstate 80 Reopens After Two-Vehicle Crash In North Sacramento

 