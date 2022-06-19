SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Fire crews are on the scene of a grass fire on Mather Boulevard and Douglas Boulevard, said Metro Fire.
Fire attack has been initiated from ground and air resources.
A nearby homeless encampment was affected, being searched and cleared.
No injuries have been reported.