By CBS13 Staff
MODESTO (CBS13) — Early Sunday morning Modesto police arrested one or more persons for breaking into a gun store, said the Modesto Police Department.

Around 4:34 a.m. police were called to the store Turner’s Outdoorsman located on Parkway Plaza for reports of a break-in.

When officers arrived they immediately located the suspect/s fleeing the area in a vehicle.

A traffic stop was initiated and the suspect/s were arrested after colliding with a police vehicle.

No one was injured during the incident.

Multiple firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition belonging to Turner’s Outdoorsman were recovered.

The Suspect will be booked into jail on various charges.