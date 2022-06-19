MODESTO (CBS13) — Early Sunday morning Modesto police arrested one or more persons for breaking into a gun store, said the Modesto Police Department.
Around 4:34 a.m. police were called to the store Turner’s Outdoorsman located on Parkway Plaza for reports of a break-in.READ MORE: Injured Hiker Rescued After Spending Night In Desolation Wilderness
When officers arrived they immediately located the suspect/s fleeing the area in a vehicle.
A traffic stop was initiated and the suspect/s were arrested after colliding with a police vehicle.READ MORE: Westbound Interstate 80 Reopens After Two-Vehicle Crash In North Sacramento
No one was injured during the incident.
Multiple firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition belonging to Turner’s Outdoorsman were recovered.MORE NEWS: Sacramento Fire Responds To Overnight Pallet Fire Behind Costco
The Suspect will be booked into jail on various charges.