SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Westbound Interstate 80 has reopened following a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning.
The roadway was closed near the Longview offramp in North Sacramento around 4:30 a.m. when a vehicle traveling west of Watt Avenue on I-80 crashed into the center divider, according to the California Highway Patrol.READ MORE: Sacramento Fire Responds To Overnight Pallet Fire Behind Costco
Shortly after, another vehicle came around the curve and reportedly crashed into that vehicle.READ MORE: Sacramento Police Investigating Shooting Turned Homicide
Four people received major injuries, CHP said.MORE NEWS: Oak Park Juneteenth Block Party Leaves Community Hopeful, Energized
The interstate reopened shortly after 6 a.m. after the vehicles were cleared from the lanes.