RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — A woman died and her passenger was hospitalized with serious injuries after their vehicle collided with a tree in Rancho Cordova over the weekend, authorities said Monday.
The crash happened just before 2 a.m. on Saturday along Sunrise Boulevard at Gold Country Boulevard.READ MORE: Tracy Man In Critical Condition After Assault At El Pescadero Park
According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, responding deputies found the vehicle with “catastrophic damage.” Both occupants of the vehicle were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.READ MORE: Driver Dies After Crashing Head-On Into Car Carrier Near Fairfield
The woman, who was the driver of the vehicle, has since been pronounced dead while the man is expected to recover, authorities said. Their identities have not yet been released.MORE NEWS: Ethanol Gas Emerging As Cheap Gas Alternative For Those With Compatible Vehicles
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.