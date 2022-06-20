FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — A driver is dead after crashing head-on into a car carrier near Fairfield, police said Monday evening.
The collision happened just after 4 p.m. in the area of Vanden Road between the Leisure Town Road traffic circle and Cannon Road between Vacaville and Fairfield.READ MORE: Tracy Man In Critical Condition After Assault At El Pescadero Park
Fairfield police said a driver crossed the double yellow lines in the roadway and hit the car carrier head-on.READ MORE: Vehicle Collision Into Tree Over The Weekend Left 1 Dead, 1 Seriously Injured In Rancho Cordova
The driver of the vehicle died at the scene. The driver of the carrier was uninjured and remained at the scene to cooperate with investigators.MORE NEWS: Ethanol Gas Emerging As Cheap Gas Alternative For Those With Compatible Vehicles
The crash forced an hours-long closure of Vanden between Cannon and Leisure Town.