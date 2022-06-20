SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Jury selection in the Kristin Smart murder trial has been postponed a week due to health concerns for one of the people involved in the proceedings.
The in-person portion of jury selection in trial of 45-year-old Paul Flores was slated to begin Monday. It's since been rescheduled for June 27.
Flores is accused of raping and killing Smart, a native of Stockton, after he volunteered to take her back to her dorm following a frat party near the Cal Poly campus 26 years ago.
Flores' father, Ruben, 80, is accused of helping hide the body. The men are being tried in separately in Monterey County.
While Smart was declared dead in 2002, her body has yet to be found.