SACARAMENTO (CBS13) — A new sign will light up the Capital City skyline this week, highlighting the Old Sacramento Waterfront.
Above the California State Railroad Museum near Tower Bridge, the sign will stand more than 20 feet tall, and will be visible to motorists on Interstate 5. Colored blue, red and yellow, the sign will display railroad tracks and text reading: “Old Sacramento Waterfront.”
According to the Downtown Sacramento Partnership, the sign will be lit for the first time Wednesday night at sunset.
The sign was in development for two years and was designed to welcome visitors as they approach downtown Sacramento from the north. Funds for the project came from the Downtown Sacramento Partnership, a nonprofit group focused on creating a more inclusive and diverse downtown.