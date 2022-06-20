VALLEJO — A person is dead after law enforcement officers shot them Sunday night in Vallejo while responding to a crash in which someone was allegedly carrying a knife.
The Solano County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that the shooting happened around 7 p.m., when deputies were called to help with a crash where someone was armed with a knife. Not long after deputies arrived, law enforcement fatally shot the individual.
Few other details have been released. It remains unclear how many officers fired their guns or what happened in the moments before shots rang out.
A major crimes task force is investigating the shooting, which appears to have happened in the area of Pennsylvania and Sutter streets, according to a tweet from the sheriff’s office.