SACRAMENTO — Solano County officials say they are expanding COVID-19 eligibility to children as young as 6 months old after federal officials signed off over the weekend on recommendations that the shots be given to the youngest Americans.

“Getting the COVID-19 vaccine along with the recommended childhood immunizations will protect children from severe illness and disease,” said Dr. Bela T. Matyas, a Solano County health officer, in a statement issued Monday.

Matyas says parents should contact their child’s healthcare provider to schedule a time to get the shots.

On Saturday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for children as young as 6 months old. This marked the first time that babies, toddlers and preschoolers have been eligible for the vaccines.

According to CDC findings, roughly a third of parents say they plan to get their young children vaccinated. While some areas of the nation may have had the shots available over the weekend, most vaccinations of young children are expected to start Tuesday when facilities reopen after the holiday weekend.

The two vaccines will be applied differently to young patients. The Moderna vaccine will require two 25 microgram doses, each spaced a month apart while the Pfizer vaccine will require three 3 microgram shots, spread out of the course of 11 weeks.

Solano County officials say the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup also unanimously concluded that the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines were safe for young children.

For vaccine and COVID-19 information in Solano County, click here. According to the Mayo Clinic, Solano County is currently averaging 188 cases each day.