TRACY (CBS13) — A man was hospitalized in critical condition after being assaulted overnight at a park in Tracy, police said Monday.
The Tracy Police Department said the assault happened just before 2:30 a.m. at El Pescadero Park which is located in the northern part of the city on the north side of Grant Line Road.
The victim was a 32-year-old man who lives in Tracy. There was no available information on a suspect.
Investigators said this is the second assault at El Pescadero Park within the last three weeks, though, the incidents do not appear to be related.
Anyone who may have been a witness or has information that could lead to an arrest is asked to contact the Tracy Police Department.