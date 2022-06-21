PG&E Expands Instant Blackout Program To Reduce Wildfire Risk In Some AreasPG&E has been shutting off power to prevent wildfires since 2019, but now it is happening without warning. The utility company is relying on technology to shutoff powerlines in high-fire risk areas, especially when there’s a threat of critical fire weather

17 minutes ago

What Are The Pros And Cons Of Local Cooling Centers?Cities all over the region are working to keep their most vulnerable populations cool.

19 minutes ago

Man Drowns In Upper American RiverA man drowned at the Rattlesnake Bar area of the upper American River Tuesday afternoon, officials confirmed.

36 minutes ago

Why Are Local Water Agencies Selling Water While Residents Are Being Asked To Conserve?The extreme heat is a good reminder to conserve water as the state grapples with a worsening drought, but at the same time, Northern California's surplus water is being sold down state.

49 minutes ago

Local Nurseries Seeing Growing Demand For Drought-Tolerant PlantsTriple-digit temperatures have many triple-checking their plants and thinking twice about what to plant in the future.

58 minutes ago