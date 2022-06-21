SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left one person dead early Sunday morning.
Sacramento police said officers responded to the 2700 block of Branch Street just after 4 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot at least once.READ MORE: Sacramento Zoo's Shani The Giraffe Is Pregnant
Medics soon pronounced that man dead at the scene, police said.READ MORE: Sheriff: 1 Dead In Shooting On Laurelhurst Drive In Rancho Cordova
Homicide detectives took over the investigation and, by Monday, were able to identify 28-year-old Deon Conley as the suspect.
Conley was arrested late Monday afternoon after detectives served a search warrant at a residence in Sacramento County. He has since been booked into Sacramento County Jail and is facing a charge of homicide.MORE NEWS: CHP Searching For Potential Witness Of Fatal Collision Involving Motorcycle In Citrus Heights Area
Exactly what led up to the shooting has still not been detailed by investigators.